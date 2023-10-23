Sign up
Photo 3933
Granddaughters Yesterday
Picture 1 is of Amandine in her new IKEA bed which she had help construct with her dad. Picture 2 is of her cousin on the way home to Canterbury after ballet tuition in London. Not going far as we have Covid so using sons’ photos.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
london
,
canterbury
