Granddaughters Yesterday by foxes37
Photo 3933

Granddaughters Yesterday

Picture 1 is of Amandine in her new IKEA bed which she had help construct with her dad. Picture 2 is of her cousin on the way home to Canterbury after ballet tuition in London. Not going far as we have Covid so using sons’ photos.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
