Previous
Photo 3957
Side Chapel Fan Vaulting
I love fan vaulting and to see this in such detail is wonderful. It’s in one of the side chapels in King’s College Chapel.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
fan
,
chapel
,
vaulting
,
king’s
