Albino Squirrel by foxes37
Photo 4044

Albino Squirrel

Our grandson photographed this albino squirrel in Ashford on his way to see us. Never seen one before. Just look at those eyes! We did see a black one last Monday at Anglesey Abbey leaping from branch to branch.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

