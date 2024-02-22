Sign up
Previous
Photo 4055
The Bridge Hare Park
This was taken last week on one of the two days when we enjoyed sunshine. The weather this week has been wet ( an understatement). Not perfect for photography
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4055
photos
18
followers
7
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
Photo Details
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
EZ Controller
Taken
22nd February 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
