Previous
Photo 4134
Bridge over Canal
There are many canals and bridges in picturesque Bruges. This is just one of them. Yesterday it was heaving with visitors. How it’s changed from the beautiful quiet town we visited in 2001.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th May 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridges
,
canals
,
bruges
