Bridge over Canal by foxes37
Photo 4134

Bridge over Canal

There are many canals and bridges in picturesque Bruges. This is just one of them. Yesterday it was heaving with visitors. How it’s changed from the beautiful quiet town we visited in 2001.
11th May 2024

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
