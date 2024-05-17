Previous
Wild Orchid and Herbaceous Border by foxes37
Photo 4140

Wild Orchid and Herbaceous Border

Nice to see a few wild orchids in the wild flower area at Anglesey Abbey this morning and good to see the herbaceous border coming into bloom.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
