Short Street of Extreme Historic Importance

Ben’et Street ( short for Benedict) is famous because the church tower is Anglo-Saxon, dating back to 1000-1050AD and possibly the oldest standing building in Cambridgeshire. In addition, the blue plaque on the wall in the first picture indicates that it was in this pub, The Eagle, Crick and Watson announced to everyone there that they had discovered the structure of DNA. Hence a very short street of great importance.