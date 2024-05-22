Previous
View from the Bus by foxes37
View from the Bus

I love seeing all the wayside poppies. The bus was moving so it’s not a good capture but this is what I saw and enjoyed.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Lis Lapthorn

