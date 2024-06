Derbyshire- View from the Train

From one view to another. This was one of the many views of the Derbyshire landscape from our cross country train. The train starts in Norwich and finishes in Liverpool. We get on at Ely and travel for 4 and a half hours through a variety of scenery. The other view which is still on my camera, is from our hotel room. It’s of the Albert Dock with the Liver Building behind. Unfortunately, the window needs a good clean so I won’t be putting it on 365.