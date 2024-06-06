Previous
Chinese Hibiscus by foxes37
Photo 4160

Chinese Hibiscus

I saw these at the garden centre this morning. I was tempted to buy them but resisted as I had already indulged myself.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours.
June 6th, 2024  
