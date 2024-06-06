Sign up
Previous
Photo 4160
Chinese Hibiscus
I saw these at the garden centre this morning. I was tempted to buy them but resisted as I had already indulged myself.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
garden
,
hibiscus
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely colours.
June 6th, 2024
