DT Screwdriver by foxes37
Our grandson made this in DT at school. Those are his initials on the handle. He loves DT and says it’s his favourite subject.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
What a great piece to have made and a good start to his toolbox.
June 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Good job
June 7th, 2024  
