High Bridge over the River Witham Lincoln by foxes37
High Bridge over the River Witham Lincoln

High Bridge was built in 1160 and is the oldest bridge in the United Kingdom on which buildings still stand. The black and white timbered shops were built in 1550.
13th June 2024

