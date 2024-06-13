Sign up
Previous
Photo 4167
High Bridge over the River Witham Lincoln
High Bridge was built in 1160 and is the oldest bridge in the United Kingdom on which buildings still stand. The black and white timbered shops were built in 1550.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4167
photos
19
followers
7
following
1141% complete
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
Views
16
1
365
DC-FZ82
11th June 2024 8:11pm
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
witham
