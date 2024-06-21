Sign up
Photo 4175
Multiplying
They spring up everywhere. Now these pesky hollyhocks are at the end of the drive. The blooms are lovely but the leaves curl up and go rusty very quickly.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
hollyhocks
