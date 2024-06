Get Well Soon

London was hectic today packed with Taylor Swift fans but we managed to make our way to the hospital to visit a very old friend from our student days in Liverpool. He and his wife should have been at our reunion in Liverpool 3 weeks ago but Stuart suffered a stroke half an hour before their plane from Australia landed. They’ve lived in Oz for years so were so looking forward to seeing everyone again. Fortunately he is making good progress but it’s an unenviable situation.