Purple Toadflax by foxes37
Photo 4180

Purple Toadflax

I’m more familiar with the yellow/orange toadflax. This pretty purple toadflax was growing nearby and worth a photo..
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
@foxes37


Susan Wakely ace
A lovely colour.
June 26th, 2024  
KWind ace
Pretty shade of purple.
June 26th, 2024  
