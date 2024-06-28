Sign up
Previous
Photo 4182
Dartmouth
My husband is exploring his favourite haunts in his home county but he is sharing his experiences with me online. I’m just pretending I am there with him as I am doing exciting household chores.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4182
photos
19
followers
7
following
1145% complete
View this month »
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th June 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dartmouth
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s looking very pretty there.
June 28th, 2024
