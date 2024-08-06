Previous
Medieval Carvings

These charming medieval carvings are at the end of the choir stalls in Hawkedon church Suffolk. There are over 1000 exquisite medieval churches in Suffolk and Norfolk. Hawkedon is just one of them.
