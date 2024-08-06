Sign up
Photo 4221
Medieval Carvings
These charming medieval carvings are at the end of the choir stalls in Hawkedon church Suffolk. There are over 1000 exquisite medieval churches in Suffolk and Norfolk. Hawkedon is just one of them.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
medieval
,
carvings
,
hawkedon
