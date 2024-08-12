Previous
In Oz by foxes37
Photo 4227

In Oz

My son, Chris, is staying with his family in Brisbane where his in-laws live. Here is my lovely grandson clutching Lamington Fingers, one of his favourites.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So good that he has found his favourites.
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise