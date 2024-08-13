Sign up
Previous
Photo 4228
Bygone Days
These vehicles were used in our village in bygone days. They are in our local museum which happens to be opposite our house. People who visit the museum are staggered at its size and the varied extensive collections.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
11th August 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
vehicles
