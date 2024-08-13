Previous
Bygone Days by foxes37
Photo 4228

Bygone Days

These vehicles were used in our village in bygone days. They are in our local museum which happens to be opposite our house. People who visit the museum are staggered at its size and the varied extensive collections.
