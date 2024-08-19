Previous
Winter in Brisbane
Winter in Brisbane

30C in Brisbane and it’s winter! So like the UK…..NOT. Our son, Chris, took this photo yesterday. He’s staying with his in-laws for a few weeks and enjoying beautiful winter weather.
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
