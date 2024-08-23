Previous
Rowan Berries & Crab Apples by foxes37
Rowan Berries & Crab Apples

I love this time of year when the crab apples and rowan berries ripen. Despite having some very wet weather this year the grass is turning yellow in the scorching August sun.
23rd August 2024

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
