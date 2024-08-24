Previous
Picking Blackberries by foxes37
Photo 4239

Picking Blackberries

I took this photo of my husband, Roger, from the garden. He’s picking blackberries for tomorrow’s breakfast.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
