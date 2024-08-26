Previous
Spinning Demonstration by foxes37
Spinning Demonstration

This is our granddaughter, Amandine, watching a spinning demonstration. It was at the museum's classic car day yesterday. There’s always a lot going on.
Such concentration.
August 26th, 2024  
