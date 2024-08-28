Sign up
Previous
Photo 4243
Welcome!
A large Lego gorilla welcomes visitors to the Arcade in Cambridge city centre.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
15
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th August 2024 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
gorilla
