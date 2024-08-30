Sign up
Previous
Photo 4245
Japanese Anemones
These are in a neighbour’s garden. I look forward to seeing them in flower every summer.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
japanese
,
anemones
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
The colours really pop!
August 30th, 2024
