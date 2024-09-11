Previous
View from the Upper Barrakka Valletta by foxes37
Photo 4257

View from the Upper Barrakka Valletta

The view over the Grand Harbour from the Upper Barrakka Gardens is very impressive. In the foreground are the saluting batteries which are fired ceremoniously at noon and 4pm.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks a great place to visit.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise