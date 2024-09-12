Sign up
Photo 4258
Back Again
The dahlia garden is looking good at Anglesey Abbey. I love the colour of this particular one.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
4258
Tags
dahlia
