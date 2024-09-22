Sign up
Photo 4268
Photo 4268
That Autumn Feeling
Taken this morning whilst walking through the churchyard. Seemed strange to have a gloomy day after all the glorious sunshine we have had in East Anglia.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
2
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd September 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
east
,
churchyard
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
September 22nd, 2024
xbm
ace
These are grand trees, but sadly affected by leaf miner beetles.
See
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leaf_miner
September 22nd, 2024
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leaf_miner