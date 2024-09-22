Previous
That Autumn Feeling by foxes37
That Autumn Feeling

Taken this morning whilst walking through the churchyard. Seemed strange to have a gloomy day after all the glorious sunshine we have had in East Anglia.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

gloria jones ace
Nice capture
September 22nd, 2024  
xbm ace
These are grand trees, but sadly affected by leaf miner beetles.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leaf_miner
September 22nd, 2024  
