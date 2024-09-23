Sign up
Photo 4269
Where are the Butterflies?
It’s been a strange summer. Although we have had lots of sunny days since mid July we have seen very few flies, wasps and bees. Normally buddleias are smothered in butterflies but not this year.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4269
photos
20
followers
7
following
1169% complete
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
bees
,
wasps
,
flies
,
butterflies.
,
biddleias
