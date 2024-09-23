Previous
Where are the Butterflies? by foxes37
Photo 4269

Where are the Butterflies?

It’s been a strange summer. Although we have had lots of sunny days since mid July we have seen very few flies, wasps and bees. Normally buddleias are smothered in butterflies but not this year.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
