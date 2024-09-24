Sign up
Previous
Photo 4270
The Cherry Picker
I suppose this was its original purpose but basically it’s a raised platform for working at high levels. The chaps have been busy working away since early this morning.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4270
photos
20
followers
7
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
4268
4269
4270
Photo Details
Views
20
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
24th September 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cherry
,
picker
