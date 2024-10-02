Sign up
Photo 4278
Son’s Roast Duck
Our son treated us to a roast duck supper this evening. It was absolutely delicious.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
4278
photos
21
followers
7
following
Tags
duck
,
supper
xbm
ace
Tasted really good.
October 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Looks good
October 2nd, 2024
