Previous
Son’s Roast Duck by foxes37
Photo 4278

Son’s Roast Duck

Our son treated us to a roast duck supper this evening. It was absolutely delicious.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Tasted really good.
October 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Looks good
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise