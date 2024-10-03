Sign up
Previous
Photo 4279
King’s College Chapel from the Road
Good to see King’s minus scaffolding against a blue sky. Mind you, there’s still plenty of scaffolding round the back. Mustn’t grumble considering the building dates back to the 1400s.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
Tags
king’s
,
scaffolding.
