Photo 4280
Autumn at Anglesey Abbey
We’re a bit obsessive about the maple tree on the left. Every year we check its colour. Some years it turns bright red and looks stunning. We’ll give it another week and hope the red deepens.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4273
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
Tags
tree
,
maple
