Autumn at Anglesey Abbey by foxes37
We’re a bit obsessive about the maple tree on the left. Every year we check its colour. Some years it turns bright red and looks stunning. We’ll give it another week and hope the red deepens.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
