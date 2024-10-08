Previous
Autumn in our Garden by foxes37
Photo 4284

The garden is looking very autumnal today.
Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
So beautiful!
October 8th, 2024  
