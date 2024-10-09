Previous
Tree Obsession by foxes37
Tree Obsession

I photographed this maple tree for 365
5 days ago when it was still a mixture of colours. I was thrilled to see it this morning in all its autumn splendour.
9th October 2024

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
