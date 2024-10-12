Previous
Watching Strictly by foxes37
Photo 4288

Watching Strictly

A sneaky capture of our granddaughter watching Strictly Come Dancing. She’s here for the night so it’s lovely to have her company.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

Beverley ace
Beautiful portrait… beautiful grand daughter.. special times!
October 12th, 2024  
