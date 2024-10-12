Sign up
Photo 4288
Watching Strictly
A sneaky capture of our granddaughter watching Strictly Come Dancing. She’s here for the night so it’s lovely to have her company.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Beverley
ace
Beautiful portrait… beautiful grand daughter.. special times!
October 12th, 2024
