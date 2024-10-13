Previous
The Trailer by foxes37
The Trailer

Wherever I look in the garden this red trailer is creeping relentlessly over all the shrubs. I like the colour so shall wait until the plant shrivels up before I attack it with my secateurs.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
