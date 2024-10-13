Sign up
Photo 4289
The Trailer
Wherever I look in the garden this red trailer is creeping relentlessly over all the shrubs. I like the colour so shall wait until the plant shrivels up before I attack it with my secateurs.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
shrubs
,
trailer
