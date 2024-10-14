Sign up
Photo 4290
Keen Sailor
This is our younger grandson sailing in Herne Bay. He loves sailing and is fortunate to belong to a sailing club at school.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pop of red
October 14th, 2024
