Keen Sailor by foxes37
Photo 4290

Keen Sailor

This is our younger grandson sailing in Herne Bay. He loves sailing and is fortunate to belong to a sailing club at school.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Susan Wakely ace
Great pop of red
October 14th, 2024  
