Photo 4297
Missed the Joke
I missed the joke but captured the laughter.
21st October 2024
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
laughter
joke
Sue Cooper
A lovely happy capture.
October 21st, 2024
