Photo 4305
End of Season
Today we enjoyed an end of season celebration at the museum. It was a very pleasant way of saying thank you to the volunteers. Most enjoyable.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
museum
celebration
volunteers
