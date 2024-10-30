Previous
Down the Causeway by foxes37
Photo 4306

Down the Causeway

In Medieval times the monks used to walk down the Causeway as part of their daily ritual. I would love to have seen them and how surprised they would be to see all the changes.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
If they hadn’t taken a vow of silence I guess that they might after seeing the state of today’s world.
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise