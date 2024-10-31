Sign up
Photo 4307
Better late than never!
I’ve only just received this photo of our Kent grandchildren celebrating the start of a new school year. I particularly like the quick glance at her dad who’s taking the photo.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
29th September 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
,
kent
Beverley
Ooo a Beautiful photo to cherish… very Very special
October 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
Such a lovely backward glance.
October 31st, 2024
