Previous
Better late than never! by foxes37
Photo 4307

Better late than never!

I’ve only just received this photo of our Kent grandchildren celebrating the start of a new school year. I particularly like the quick glance at her dad who’s taking the photo.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo a Beautiful photo to cherish… very Very special
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely backward glance.
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise