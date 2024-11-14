Sign up
Previous
Photo 4321
Roses
These aren’t homegrown but they look so cheerful and give such pleasure.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
11th November 2024 2:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
roses
Susan Wakely
ace
The are beautiful.
November 14th, 2024
