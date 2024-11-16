Sign up
Previous
Photo 4323
Meadow Path
This path passes through the meadow right next to Ely Cathedral ( yesterday’s picture). Most cathedrals are situated in the middle of cities in built up areas so a lovely meadow adjacent to the cathedral is unusual.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
cathedral
meadow
Beverley
ace
Beautiful walks…
November 16th, 2024
