Photo 4327
Waitrose Car Park Newmarket
I always park by this hedge when I do my weekly shop at Waitrose. I thought how attractive it looked covered in beech leaves. On the other side is a lane often busy with jockeys taking their horses for exercise.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
horses
,
hedge
,
jockeys
