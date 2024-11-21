Sign up
Previous
Photo 4328
Tower Bridge this Evening
We went to see Guys and Dolls this afternoon. It was light when we went into the theatre and this was the scene when we came out. Doesn’t look real, does it?
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bridge
,
tower
,
theatre
Beverley
ace
A pretty Christmas scene… the. Warmth from the leaves and light make it magical. Beautiful photo
November 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks like a fairytale.
November 21st, 2024
