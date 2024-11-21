Previous
Tower Bridge this Evening by foxes37
Tower Bridge this Evening

We went to see Guys and Dolls this afternoon. It was light when we went into the theatre and this was the scene when we came out. Doesn’t look real, does it?
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Beverley ace
A pretty Christmas scene… the. Warmth from the leaves and light make it magical. Beautiful photo
November 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks like a fairytale.
November 21st, 2024  
