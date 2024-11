Sights of London

The Bridge Theatre where we saw Guys and Dolls the other day is just next to the Thames and near all the above sights. For anybody who doesn’t know London, the centre picture shows The Tower of London which was built by William the Conqueror around 1080. The other pics are Tower Bridge (1894),

Southwark Cathedral (started in 1106) and The Shard (2013). It’s a great traffic free area to walk.