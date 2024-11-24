Sign up
Photo 4331
Today
Well, this is my visual diary so I thought it okay to include a record of my birthday. The years are slipping by frighteningly quickly. More coasters to add to the ones I have but I do use them and they do give me a lot of pleasure.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
