Today by foxes37
Photo 4331

Today

Well, this is my visual diary so I thought it okay to include a record of my birthday. The years are slipping by frighteningly quickly. More coasters to add to the ones I have but I do use them and they do give me a lot of pleasure.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

