Different Stages of Growth by foxes37
Photo 4333

Different Stages of Growth

This photo is just a record of the different heights of our amaryllis. I planted them at different times but the gaps were only small. The first one shot up quickly but at the opposite end there’s no sign of growth at all. Fingers crossed!
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
