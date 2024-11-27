Previous
A Splash of Colour by foxes37
A Splash of Colour

Tim, my elder son, bought me the roses for my birthday earlier this week - a touch of cheerfulness on what is going to be a very rainy day.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
They are lovely and definitely cheerful on a rainy day
November 27th, 2024  
